"Jeff Cohen, a founder of the pro-Sanders online activist group RootsAction.org, listed a more traditional choice for secretary of State, Sen. Jeff Merkley of Oregon, on a list of 'random ideas for Bernie's cabinet' that he sent to me on Thanksgiving Day," writes Politico reporter David Siders. "Merkley was the first senator to endorse Sanders in 2016 and sits on the Senate Committee on Foreign Relations."