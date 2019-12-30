Last week, WW wrote about Gary Granger, a Portlander who roams the streets at night, counting the thousands of crows roosting in the trees and rooftops above downtown ("Hotseat: Gary Granger," WW, Dec. 11, 2019). An increasing number of crows have chosen to spend their winter months in Portland. And Granger, a co-founder of the volunteer group PDX Crow Roost, aims to recast Portland's hostile relationship with the bird. Here's what readers think.