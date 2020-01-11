A man and two children were swept away by high ocean waves at the Oregon Coast on Saturday afternoon.
The man and one child were recovered near Falcon Cove, south of Cannon Beach, and were rushed to the hospital. They were initially unresponsive. Their current conditions are unknown, said Steve Strohmaier, a spokesman for the Pacific Northwest Coast Guard.
As of 5 p.m. Saturday, the coast guard continues to search for the second child, Strohmaier said.
The conditions today appeared especially treacherous. KPTV reported swells as big as 35 feet Saturday afternoon. That's drawn spectators to overlooks, wanting to see the huge swells, despite warnings to stay away.
Strohmaier said many entrances to Oregon Coast beaches are completely closed off.
