Lehner calls the trend a product of "border effects," and writes that "about 75 percent of Oregon sales and more like 35 percent of Washington sales in counties along the Idaho border appear due to the border effect itself and not local socio-economic conditions." That means the outsized weed sales along the Oregon-Idaho border aren't due to those communities being better off or more inclined to smoke up. They're attributed to out-of-state residents crossing state lines to get high.