On Monday afternoon, a 75-year-old woman was grabbing items from the trunk of her car on Southeast Steele Street and 48th Avenue when the driver of another vehicle crashed into her, pinning her body between the two vehicles.
The woman was treated by paramedics and transported to the hospital with "traumatic injuries."
Prosecutors now say she may need to have both legs amputated.
Police arrested the driver, 35-year-old Hayley Jean, who failed a field sobriety test administered by police and appeared "disinterested and unconcerned with the victim's condition," according to the probable cause affidavit filed in Multnomah County Circuit Court on Tuesday.
Jean was charged with driving under the influence of intoxicants, assault, reckless driving, and reckless endangerment.
The crash falls in the wake of one of Portland's deadliest years on record for traffic fatalities. In Portland, you are twice as likely to die in traffic than to be murdered, WW reported last summer.
