I’m very disappointed in Willamette Week’s decision to publish Tess Riski’s article titled “Needles for Trump” (Jan. 29, 2020). I’m an independent voter and someone who cares deeply about keeping my city clean. As such, I regularly grab a trash bag from my kitchen, don a plastic glove, and set out around my neighborhood to collect a shocking amount of trash from the sidewalks and gutters. Rather than searching for reasons to impugn the motives of those who spend their time picking up garbage, why not write an article about the troubling presence of all this trash in the first place, its horrible effects on the environment, and the city’s apparent lack of concern for it? If Portlanders don’t want to be the subject of this group’s attentions, perhaps we shouldn’t continue to treat our city like a dumping ground.