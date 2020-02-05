WuDunn: In this country, there's this narrative of personal social responsibility. We expect this is a dog-eat-dog world, people fend for themselves, and we don't need to help anyone else. But that totally negates the concept of the social contract—which we all abide by, just by virtue of the fact that we live in society and take advantage of all of the benefits of society. If we want our nation to continue competing on the global stage, we all need collectively to contribute and make that happen. We also have to tend to the garden of the society.