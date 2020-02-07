President Donald Trump today fired Gordon Sondland, the Portland hotelier serving as U.S. Ambassador to the European Union, according to a New York Times report.
The Times says Trump fired Sondland shortly after dismissing Col. Alexander Vindman, a Pentagon advisor to the White House on Ukrainian affairs. Vindman also provided testimony damaging to the president during House impeachment hearings.
Sondland, the founder of Portland-based Provenance Hotels, was appointed to his ambassadorship in June 2018. His companies donated $1 million to Trump's inaugural festivities.
But last November, Sondland provided damaging testimony about the Trump administration's efforts to convince the Ukrainian government to announce an investigation into former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter.
The dismissal comes in the wake of the U.S. Senate acquitting Trump in his impeachment trial.
"I was advised today that the president intends to recall me effective immediately as United States Ambassador to the European Union," Mr. Sondland said in a statement to the Times. "He expressed gratitude to Mr. Trump "for having given me the opportunity to serve."
