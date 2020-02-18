On Monday, a cyclist was killed after a collision with a truck in Goose Hollow.
Portland Police Bureau's Traffic Division is still investigating the crash. It's the eighth traffic death this year, and the first involving a cyclist.
The incident occurred just after midnight on Feb. 17, at the intersection of Southwest Park Place and Southwest Vista Avenue. According to Portland police, the truck was driving southbound through a green light when it struck the cyclist, who did not have lights and was not wearing a helmet.
The cyclist—an adult male whose identity the police are withholding until his family has been notified—suffered a head injury and was transported to a hospital after officers arrived on the scene. He died in the hospital later that day.
The Traffic Division's investigation has determined that the truck driver was traveling at 25-30 miles per hour on residential roads. The driver was unimpaired and cooperated with the inquiry.
Last year, Portland saw 50 traffic fatalities—the highest number since 1997. The spike has occurred despite City Council's "Vision Zero," a multi-million dollar plan initiated in 2015 with the aim of eliminating all traffic deaths by 2025.
