Last week, Nike executive Piper Crowell officially entered the Portland mayor's race, only three months before the primary election. After working as an environmental activist, a congressional staffer and a lobbyist for Pandora, Crowell came to Portland in 2017 to join Nike as director of global digital and innovation policy. She's now one of 14 challengers to Mayor Ted Wheeler. WW interviewed Crowell about why she chose to enter the race and what she has to offer voters. In the interview, Crowell, 34, touted her youth and leadership experience, but was evasive on policy specifics. WW posted the full video of her interview on wweek.com, and it drew intense interest—not all of it flattering to Crowell's nascent candidacy. Here's what our readers had to say: