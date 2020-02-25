Fagan is midway through a four-year term, which means she can run without giving up her East Portland seat. She would join a crowded field that includes state Sen. Mark Hass (D-Beaverton), Jamie McLeod Skinner, and Cameron Smith. Fagan, 38, will replace her friend, former House Majority Leader Jennifer Williamson (D-Portland), who abruptly quit the race earlier this month after WW reported her spending campaign funds on exotic travel and meals.