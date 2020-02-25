Multiple sources tell WW that state Sen. Shemia Fagan (D-Portland) will soon enter the Democratic primary for Oregon secretary of state.
Fagan is midway through a four-year term, which means she can run without giving up her East Portland seat. She would join a crowded field that includes state Sen. Mark Hass (D-Beaverton), Jamie McLeod Skinner, and Cameron Smith. Fagan, 38, will replace her friend, former House Majority Leader Jennifer Williamson (D-Portland), who abruptly quit the race earlier this month after WW reported her spending campaign funds on exotic travel and meals.
After Williamson pulled out, WW reported that public employee unions were likely to seek another candidate to replace her.
Fagan, who won her seat in 2018 over longtime incumbent state Sen. Rod Monroe (D-Portland) with strong union backing, would probably be the candidate most likely to win labor support in the race (and unlike Williamson, she voted against contentious public employee retirement cuts in 2019). Fagan was unavailable for comment.
Comments