"I believe in moderate, bipartisan policy making, as do the people I serve in Bend," Helt said in a statement. "The current cap and trade plan (SB 1530) isn't balanced: going too far in raising the cost of living for working families while doing little for our environment. I am a no vote and support letting the people of Oregon decide. Sadly, partisan polarization has pushed the Capitol to this moment once again. As a moderate who wants to vote for common ground climate legislation, I will remain in the Capitol in hopes we can dig deeper, try harder and reach further to find a policy that works for all Oregonians."