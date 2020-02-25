The Oregon House Republicans today joined the Senate Republicans in walking off their jobs in Salem.
Eleven Republicans left the Senate on Monday in order to block a floor vote on Senate Bill 1530, the controversial carbon reduction bill. That deprived the Senate of the 20 members required for a quorum (there are 18 Democrats and 12 Republicans in the Senate).
The House continued to hear and move bills after that walk out but today House Minority Leader Christine Drazan (R-Canby) said her caucus would also stop working, The Oregonian first reported.
"From the first day of this short session it has been clear that Governor Brown and the majority party have not had an interest in respecting the legislative process and have repeatedly refused to compromise," Drazan said in a statement.
"Each and every amendment we offered on Cap and Trade in committee has been rejected. I had remained optimistic up until yesterday that a compromise could be reached. Unfortunately, our attempts to achieve a bipartisan consensus that would take into account the views of all Oregonians were denied. Oregon House Republicans are taking a stand, with working families, in opposing Cap and Trade and this rigged process. We will continue to keep all lines of communication open. I call on Governor Brown and the majority party to refer Cap and Trade to the people."
The walkout did not include all House GOP members, however. State Rep. Cheri Helt (R-Bend) said in a statement she is sticking around. Unlike many GOP members, Helt holds a seat in a majority Democratic district, so she will face a tough re-election campaign.
"I believe in moderate, bipartisan policy making, as do the people I serve in Bend," Helt said in a statement. "The current cap and trade plan (SB 1530) isn't balanced: going too far in raising the cost of living for working families while doing little for our environment. I am a no vote and support letting the people of Oregon decide. Sadly, partisan polarization has pushed the Capitol to this moment once again. As a moderate who wants to vote for common ground climate legislation, I will remain in the Capitol in hopes we can dig deeper, try harder and reach further to find a policy that works for all Oregonians."
House Speaker Tina Kotek (D-Portland) said she's hopeful that Republicans will return.
"I have routinely reached out to Republicans in a genuine effort to hear their ideas and compromise where we can," Kotek said in a statement. "My door is always open. For now, they have chosen to walk off the job. We may disagree on policy, but one thing is for sure–we can't reach consensus if the Republicans don't show up for work."
