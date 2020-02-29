A Seattle-area resident is the first person in the United States to die from a novel coronavirus infection, Washington state officials announced this morning.
"It is a sad day in our state as we learn that a Washingtonian has died from COVID-19," Gov. Jay Inslee said in a statement. "Our hearts go out to his family and friends. We will continue to work toward a day where no one dies from this virus."
The death in King County, Wash. comes one day after officials in Oregon, Washington and California announced new cases of coronavirus that appear to be locally transmitted. In all three states, the people diagnosed with the disease had not traveled overseas, and had no contact with people believed to be sick (such as people in quarantine or being monitored after international travel).
That suggests the virus is being transmitted stateside—a key development that is likely to change daily life in the Pacific Northwest.
The Oregon case is a person who works at Forest Hills Elementary School in Lake Oswego. State health officials believe the person could have exposed students and teachers. The elementary school is closed until Wednesday.
