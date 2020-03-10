Last month, WW published a story about a wave of commercial closures in St. Johns ("Missing Links," Feb. 19, 2020). In the past eight months, nine businesses near the North Portland neighborhood's main strip have shuttered, including Anna Bannanas coffee house, Bernstein's Bagels, 21-year-old Pattie's Home Plate Cafe, and 79-year-old tailoring store the Man's Shop. St. Johns is also experiencing a decline in ethnic diversity and an increase in rents at greater rates than the city as a whole. WW talked to owners of several businesses that closed due to commercial evictions or rent hikes. Here's what our readers had to say: