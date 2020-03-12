Part of the city of Portland's emergency efforts to slow the spread of the corornavirus is a system of newly-placed portable toilets and hand-washing stations.
Here is a map of those facilities and below is a list of the addresses.
Portable Toilets (with interior handwashing stations):
In place as of March 11:
1. NW 17th and NW Savier
2. SE Water and SE Morrison
3. Entrance to Springwater Corridor at Ivon
4. NE Cully and NE Prescott
5. N Going and Interstate
6. SE Division before entrance MUP
7. SE 92nd and SE Flavel
Standalone Handwashing Stations:
In place as of March 11:
1. Grand and Alder by Jacksons
2. SE 3rd and SE Ash
3. St. Francis
4. SW Naito and SW Morrison
5. NW 29th and NW Industrial
6. SE 79th and SE Powell
7. NE MLK and Union Ct. (near Delta Park)
