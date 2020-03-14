We can't in good conscience call it "snowpocalypse," but maybe we'll remember it as "Snowvid-19." Hello? Anyone?
As if the gods wanted to ensure we all take the "social distancing" memo seriously, Portland finally, after a year of false forecasts, woke up to snow this morning—only about an inch in the metro area, but still: not bad for this late in the season.
If you're just now getting out of bed after a long night of stress-eating and playing Mario Kart, we're sorry to say you pretty much missed it. The city is beginning to thaw out, and temperatures are climbing into the 40s and above for the next week.
Still, it was fun while it lasted:
Got snow photos you'd like to share with us? Shoot 'em over to msinger@wweek.com and we might drop 'em into this point. We got nothing else going on today, after all.
