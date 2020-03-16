"Our health care system is currently not prepared to deal with the potential magnitude of COVID 19. To illustrate this, let's make some assumptions, based on experience in other countries where around 15% of those who contract the coronavirus require hospitalization and 5% require treatment in an ICU. Let's assume, for argument sake, that 2.5% of Oregonians contract coronavirus (this could be high or low, but offers a benchmark for scenario planning). This would be 100,000 Oregonians. Furthermore, given the rate at which the virus has spread in other countries, we could reach this number by June," Kitzhaber writes.

