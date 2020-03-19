BY DR. PAUL LEWIS
Only two months ago, the word coronavirus meant little to most of the planet; even the alarmed handful of doctors and epidemiologists following the explosion of illness in central China could not have predicted the global crisis of mid-March and the shutdown of normal life.
We can, however, pivot now to protect and support our senior citizens, the group at by far the greatest risk of death and those most likely to fill hospitals. The underlying reason for imposition of unprecedented social isolation measures is to preserve our healthcare system so it can continue to care for severely ill coronavirus patients AND other patients with urgent treatable conditions such as trauma, cancer, complicated pregnancy and many others.
The Oregon Health Authority estimates that 24,000 seniors live in assisted living and long-term care facilities. These settings must be functionally isolated and vigilantly monitored to protect the residents and staff. But a much larger group of senior citizens live independently; they deserve our coordinated help to stay safe. If the only way to protect this group is by isolating them, we must support their daily needs such as feeding them without exposing them to illness. Fortunately, we have a way to both protect seniors and preserve our local economy.
Metro areas restaurants and entertainers face a dire financial future after being ordered to cease their livelihoods indefinitely. Our students from kindergarten through graduate school have been sent home with a vague promise of 'on-line' education. I propose a massively expanded "Meals on Wheels" program funded by philanthropy and government using nutritious food supplied by our restaurants and delivery by our capable young adults, students and volunteers.
This proposal will quickly accomplish at least four major goals. First, we will protect our independently living seniors from a dangerous virus by allowing them to remain safe at home. Second, we will assure the healthcare infrastructure can continue to provide top quality care by limiting the surge of severe COVID-19 cases. Third, we will preserve part of our local economy by keeping food service businesses and its hourly workers employed. Finally, we will engage our youth and volunteer communities in a life-saving prevention effort.
This project will require a central organization to obtain funding, set goals, and monitor progress but community-based work must be done at the local level through elementary school catchment areas, neighborhood associations or fire districts. This project will depend on the people who know the neighborhoods and have the trust of the residents we want to protect.
Local leadership and small business could launch this effort in 48 hours, which will not be a moment too soon.
Paul Lewis, MD, MPH is infectious disease specialist at Kaiser and OHSU; he is the former Multnomah County Health Officer.
