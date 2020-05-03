That's not the case in the 2nd District, which has been represented by U.S. Rep. Greg Walden (R-Ore.) since 1999. Voter registration in the district gives Republicans a virtual lock on the seat. The race to succeed Walden, who is retiring, attracted three established former legislators, state Sens. Jason Atkinson (R-Central Point) and Cliff Bentz (R-Ontario) and Rep. Knute Buehler (R-Bend), as well as Jimmy Crumpacker, a Portland investment adviser who changed his voting address to Bend after Walden announced his retirement.