In this week's paper, WW tells stories of people itching to get out. We examine the calculus of employment and health that Gov. Kate Brown must weigh to reopen the state. We preview the strange new requirements diners should expect before entering restaurants. We found all the ways Oregonians are entertaining themselves while staying in their cars, and suggested ways they could safely get out of them. And we profile one Portland neighborhood where people got angry, then got together—6 feet apart.