Maria Guadalupe "Lupita" Bautista can't wait to get back to work. It also scares the hell out of her.

For the past 25 years, Bautista, 42, has worked as a hairstylist and beautician. Before COVID-19 closed down the shop where she works on Southeast 122nd Avenue, she might see as many as 15 clients a day—and she was one of a dozen stylists in the shop.