PAPPY'S GREASY SPOON REOPENS: Not every Oregon restaurant is waiting on Gov. Kate Brown's OK to reopen dining rooms. Canby police responded to a call May 2 that a local diner, Pappy's Greasy Spoon, was open and operating dine-in services, the Canby Now Podcast first reported. Officers saw eight to 10 people eating inside the restaurant and a waitress standing over one of the tables taking an order. "Please let us finish our meal before you shut it down," one of the diners said, according to a police report. The owner, Mike Merrill (aka Pappy), told officers he knew he was violating the governor's order, "but the to-go meals were not cutting it and he has bills to pay." Merrill said he was using every other table to maintain social distancing, and that all utensils and items were sanitized between uses. "Mr. Merrill is under the belief that coronavirus has been blown out of proportion and the government's attempts to mitigate it are all just a placebo helping citizens feel better," the police report added. "Mr. Merrill agreed to keep his restaurant seating area closed and make orders for takeout only."