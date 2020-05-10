Adams is challenging incumbent City Commissioner Chloe Eudaly. Both candidates, as well as two other challengers, Mingus Mapps and Seth Woolley, decided to take advantage of the city's new Open and Accountable Elections program, which provides matching funds of up to 6 to 1 for contributions up to $50 per donor and allows City Council candidates to raise up to $250,000 for the primary. (WW endorsed Adams in the race.)