"The required disclosure was in a font clearly smaller than all other font on the communication and difficult to read to a person with average reading abilities," Scroggin wrote in a May 18 letter to Wheeler's campaign. "As a result, the disclosure is not prominent and therefore constitutes a violation of City Campaign Regulations. The financial penalty considers the overall budget and resources available to the campaign, the number of previous violations within this elections cycle, and the size of the intended audience of the mailer in question."