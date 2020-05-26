The Hollywood site is scheduled to reopen Thursday, May 28, with health and safety measures in place for both customers and employees. Only 15 shoppers will be allowed in at a time, dressing rooms will be wiped down with disinfectant after each use and any swimwear that's tried on and not purchased will be quarantined overnight before restocking. If you're reluctant to spend too much time in a store to try things on, Popina will let you buy a suit and return or exchange it if it doesn't fit. Online sales are ongoing, as well.