The coronavirus pandemic has claimed another business in the Pearl District.
Popina Swimwear announced today that it would not reopen its boutique on Northwest 11th Avenue near Everett Street, and will instead consolidate operations at its flagship location in the Hollywood District.
"We've made it through some hard times, and this challenge has no doubt been the hardest," founder-designer Lulu Levenson stated in a press release. "But we're proud of the swimwear palace we have created at Popina Hollywood and very proud that we have manufactured our swimwear in Portland since day one."
This past March 17, just days after Gov. Kate Brown issued her stay-at-home order to battle the COVID-19 outbreak, Popina would have celebrated its 14th year in business. Instead, the Pearl store closed for what Levenson didn't yet realize would be the final time.
The Hollywood site is scheduled to reopen Thursday, May 28, with health and safety measures in place for both customers and employees. Only 15 shoppers will be allowed in at a time, dressing rooms will be wiped down with disinfectant after each use and any swimwear that's tried on and not purchased will be quarantined overnight before restocking. If you're reluctant to spend too much time in a store to try things on, Popina will let you buy a suit and return or exchange it if it doesn't fit. Online sales are ongoing, as well.
Initially, Levenson and her husband will run the boutique, but they hope to bring more people back on as business picks up. To encourage customers, everything is 25 percent off for the entire summer.
Comments