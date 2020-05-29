Less than a day after the Oregon Health Authority changed its policy on disclosing the location of COVID-19 outbreaks, the agency revealed a new outbreak in the Columbia River Gorge, a large fruit-growing area.
"An outbreak of six COVID-19 cases has been connected to Duckwall Fruit in Hood River County," OHA's daily report said May 28. "The investigation started today, May 29. State and county public health officials are working with the business to address the outbreak and protect the health of workers. The risk to the general public is considered low."
Duckwall Fruit is a pear-packing warehouse in Odell, a small town in the Hood River Valley.
Until May 27, the OHA had a policy of not disclosing workplace outbreaks. But after WW reported that day on the identity of an east Multnomah County fruit grower and processor, Townsend Farms, which is in the middle of its second large COVID-19 outbreak, the agency changed its policy and will now report the name and location of any outbreak of more than five cases.
