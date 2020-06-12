A key Portland business leader took issue today with Gov. Kate Brown's last-minute decision to reject Multnomah County's application to begin reopening from COVID-19 shutdowns.
Andrew Hoan, CEO of the Portland Business Alliance, criticized both the decision and its timing.
Brown announced her decision after 7 pm Thursday night, nearly a week after Multnomah County filed its application and only a few hours before businesses hoped to begin a phased return to normal operations.
"The decision by @OregonGovBrown to deny @multcophase 1 application just hours before June 12th's projected opening was a mistake," Hoan wrote this afternoon on Twitter.
"Taking almost a week to review their application was an even bigger error that has resulted in businesses suffering more losses," he continued, "because they had to be ready to open, staff were scheduled to work… AND let's be real, this impacts mostly small business and disproportionately BIPOC owned."
Hoan pointed to the fact that all the other counties in the metro region are open, and people are traveling across county lines for what they want or need.
“This last minute decision ironically punished @Multco for taking the time to submit, by far, the most detailed re-opening plan in the State, which clearly prioritized public health and vulnerable communities,” he wrote.
The governor's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
