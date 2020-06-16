The letter raises concerns about law enforcement agencies, including the U.S. Marshals Service, that use Cessna airplanes equipped with cell-site simulators that can mimic cell towers as the plane circles repeatedly over a particular area. CSS, also called "dirtboxes," can collect and aggregate data from thousands of people within the plane's scope. Since at least 2014, the U.S. Marshals Service has used this tactic to collect data, The Wall Street Journal reported.