Mayor Ted Wheeler has joined Commissioner Chloe Eudaly, who oversees the Portland Bureau of Transportation, and Multnomah County Commissioner Jessica Vega Pederson in abandoning the Oregon Department of Transportation's controversial proposal to widen I-5 at the Rose Quarter.
Enthusiasm from local elected officials for the $800 million project was never very strong, and when the Albina Vision Trust announced this morning it was dropping its support for ODOT's plan, they exited as well.
Wheeler said in a statement that he's out, as well.
"Community leadership and involvement is critical at this juncture in the process," Wheeler said in a statement.
"With the history of transportation infrastructure dividing communities, it is critical that entities like Albina Vision, which champions restorative justice, equity, and forward thinking – are at the table for this process. At every step, I have asked ODOT for specific goals to be met around climate, community, and economic development. Those goals have not been met. Therefore, I am withdrawing my support."
