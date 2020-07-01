The Oregon Health Authority today reported 281 new cases of COVID-19, the highest one-day total since the pandemic began.
That number exceeds the previous high of 277 cases June 26 and includes one new death, bringing the total from the pandemic to 208.
The agency also released its weekly summary of total cases, which showed an 11% increase from the week before. The number of people tested dropped by 11%, but the rate of subjects testing positive increased from 3.7% to 4.2%.
The agency highlighted a couple of trends: 75% of those newly testing positive are under age 50, and the new cases are widely distributed, rather than being centered in workplaces or congregate living facilities, as had previously been the case, which the agency said is "consistent with diffuse community spread."
For the first time, the weekly summary also included details of outbreaks at child care centers, after WW on June 30 reported an outbreak at a KinderCare in Lake Oswego. The state now says there are 28 cases associated with that location.
