Loretta Smith: "I am a strong supporter of the transportation bond measure as we are in desperate need of both improvements to aging transportation infrastructure throughout the region and investments in innovative, climate-friendly transportation options needed for a vibrant, healthy Portland of tomorrow. I am also thrilled about the opportunity to create a wide range of living-wage jobs that will benefit many vulnerable individuals and families throughout the region.

"I'm generally supportive of a new payroll tax being an option to fund the measure, but am also interested in how that could be coupled with other progressive tax mechanisms to make this effort a success. As we keep our eyes trained on equity, sustainability and safety, we must also keep equity at the center of both how we plan to fund the measure and exactly which communities will see the bulk of those financial investments. I am dead set against any regressive tax mechanisms that put more burden on Portlanders who are trying to make it through these tough economic times."