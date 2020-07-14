Last week, Sandy Mayor Stan Pulliam took to Facebook to decry state restrictions on large gatherings. Pulliam claimed that the Oregon Health Authority threatened the city of Sandy with legal action June 30 if it did not cancel its annual fireworks display. "Our Governor and her power-hungry bureaucracy have bullied our citizens out of being able to celebrate Independence Day," Pulliam wrote in the four-paragraph Facebook post. "Come together as communities in the way our founding fathers did and have the discussions about whether we will allow this tyrannical Governor to stop our personal freedoms." OHA denied directing the city to cancel its fireworks display. WW reported the spat on wweek.com. Here's what our readers had to say: