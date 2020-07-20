Jamal Fox, one of two deputy chiefs of staff to Mayor Ted Wheeler, will become the city administrator in Camas, Wash., next month, the mayors of both cities announced today.
"I feel very fortunate to have Jamal as our new city administrator," said Camas Mayor Barry McDonnell. "His background and skill set will be valuable in helping the city engage with the community to shape a vision for my three core priorities—land, people and honesty—while at the same time inspiring the next generation of Camas leaders and strengthening our community so everyone feels heard, empowered and welcome."
Fox previously served as an elected city councilor in Greensboro, N.C., before moving to Portland. Prior to joining Wheeler's team, he worked as the property and business development manager for Portland Parks & Recreation. He will take over management of Camas, a city in Clark County with a population of 23,000, subject to an Aug. 3 vote of the Camas City Council.
Fox is the highest-ranking Black member of Wheeler's staff.
His departure at the end of August will leave Wheeler short-handed at a time the mayor is juggling the city's response to the COVID-19 pandemic, nightly protests over police brutality, and his own reelection campaign.
He's doing so without his chief of staff, Kristin Dennis, who is on maternity leave until Aug 10. Dennis' other deputy, Sonia Schmanski, who previously served as chief of staff to the late Commissioner Nick Fish, will be busy. Wheeler's communications director, Eileen Park, is also leaving at the end of this month.
"Jamal has been a tremendous asset to our staff and the city of Portland as a whole," Wheeler said in a statement. "His leadership, guidance and community engagement skills have served our city well. He has been integral in building an equitable economy, achieving shared prosperity, and implementing ongoing police reform. We wish him all the best in his new role. He will be missed."
