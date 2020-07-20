On July 2, President Donald Trump deployed federal officers to Portland. Nine days later, one of them shot protester Donavan La Bella in the face with a munition (see here). The president then bragged that the feds had "very much quelled" Portland protests against racism and police brutality, which were "totally out of control." Trump also claimed that a rise in gun violence in liberal cities is the result of calls to defund police forces. In response, Mayor Ted Wheeler called the injury inflicted by the federal officer "unacceptable" and criticized the U.S. Marshals Service for "escalating an already tense situation." WW reported the news on wweek.com. Here's what our readers had to say: