In addition to seeking a different venue—the Washington D.C. District—today's lawsuit, filed by the Perkins Coie law firm with help from the Protect Democracy Project, represents the interest of groups and individuals who have direct involvement in the actions they want the court to stop: Four of the five named plaintiffs, Beverley Barnum, Sabrina Cerquera, Demetria Hester, and Danialle James, say they have regularly protested and been exposed to the feds' tactics. (A fifth plaintiff, Dr. Lisa Kipersztok, says the feds have violated her rights by using tactics that make her afraid to continue protesting.)