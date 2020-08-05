PARENT COMPLAINS ABOUT COMCAST INTERNET SPEED: A parent and advocate has filed a complaint with the Oregon Department of Justice against the cable company Comcast over internet service being provided to low-income students in partnership with Portland Public Schools. The complaint, filed with the DOJ's Consumer Complaints Division by Linda Nezbeda, alleges the company is advertising a Comcast Internet Essentials program that doesn't provide adequate data speeds for online instruction, particularly for families with more than one child. "In each instance it creates an opportunity to sell new plans to new customers while using vulnerable children/families during challenging times. And in cases where families couldn't afford it, completely removes their children from online learning as they lost their internet." Comcast spokesperson Amy Keiter tells WW "the complaint is replete with inaccuracies."

SICK PORTLANDERS AREN'T SAYING WHERE THEY'VE BEEN: Up to 15% of Multnomah County residents who have tested positive for COVID-19 shared no contacts with the county, Dr. Jennifer Vines, county health officer, said Aug. 3. That's a problem for public health officials trying to trace contacts with infected people. "That could genuinely be because they've taken precautions and they don't have contacts," Vines said, "or it could be because they declined to talk to public health." But health officials have struggled to trace cases. For the week ending July 25, 54% of Multnomah County's COVID-19 cases could not be traced to another case, far short of the benchmarks set by state officials to reopen counties.