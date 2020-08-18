Metro filed its response to a ballot title challenge brought by opponents of the regional government's multi-billion tax measure.
The ballot title challenge, which opponents filed in Multnomah County Circuit Court earlier this month, focused on how Metro describes the revenue-raising mechanism, which is a .75 percent tax on the payrolls of private employers with 25 or more employees.
In their challenge, opponents who include major employers such as Intel and Nike as well as much of the region's business associations, said that taxing mechanism is a payroll tax and that the ballot language should call it one, rather than referring to it as a "business tax."
In its Aug. 17 response, Metro rejected that argument.
“This Court should defer to the ballot title language prepared by the Metro Attorney and should certify Metro’s ballot title without change because the title is sufficient, concise and fair,” Metro said.
“The use of the term business tax is fair and avoids the confusion created by the use of the term payroll tax,” Metro added. “The ballot title’s description of the business tax is sufficient and complies with state law and the Metro Code.”
The skirmish before Judge Steffan Alexander is unsurprising given the high stakes of the measure: before last-minute exemptions of local government employers, Metro projected the tax would raise more than $7 billion, including federal matching funds for the Southwest Corridor MAX line.
Metro spent 18 months putting together a package of transportation investments aimed at easing congestion and increasing safety across 13 different transportation corridors in the city. After the COVID-19 pandemic took hold, business groups, including the Portland Business Alliance and Oregon Business and Industry, which typically encourage transportation spending because their members benefit from it, have urged Metro to pause but Metro President Lynn Peterson is determined to move forward with a November measure.
Judge Alexander will hold a virtual hearing on the ballot title challenge Aug. 20 at 10 am.
