“This Court should defer to the ballot title language prepared by the Metro Attorney and should certify Metro’s ballot title without change because the title is sufficient, concise and fair,” Metro said.

“The use of the term business tax is fair and avoids the confusion created by the use of the term payroll tax,” Metro added. “The ballot title’s description of the business tax is sufficient and complies with state law and the Metro Code.”

The skirmish before Judge Steffan Alexander is unsurprising given the high stakes of the measure: before last-minute exemptions of local government employers, Metro projected the tax would raise more than $7 billion, including federal matching funds for the Southwest Corridor MAX line.

Metro spent 18 months putting together a package of transportation investments aimed at easing congestion and increasing safety across 13 different transportation corridors in the city. After the COVID-19 pandemic took hold, business groups, including the Portland Business Alliance and Oregon Business and Industry, which typically encourage transportation spending because their members benefit from it, have urged Metro to pause but Metro President Lynn Peterson is determined to move forward with a November measure.

Judge Alexander will hold a virtual hearing on the ballot title challenge Aug. 20 at 10 am.