1. Although the electoral map shows a pretty even distribution, Ryan won large victories in what political consultants Liz Kaufman and Mark Wiener long ago dubbed "the Kremlin," because of its central power in city elections. These close-in affluent neighborhoods, such as Irvington, Alameda, Laurelhurst and Eastmoreland, and Northwest Portland perpetually draw big voter turnout. Elections data shows Ryan won decisive victories in the three Kremlin precincts with the largest turnout, while Smith's victories came mostly east of 82nd Avenue, where far fewer people voted. The turnout last week was 39.6%, significantly lower than in the May primary. That made winning the most reliable neighborhoods even more valuable.