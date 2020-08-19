"On June 13, 2020, USMS management approved deployment of an air asset to assist the ongoing law enforcement challenges on the ground. The aircraft, a single engine Cessna Caravan, is owned and operated by the USMS," the agency wrote in its Aug. 19 letter, signed by spokesman William Delaney. "The aircraft is equipped with an imaging system (aviation electro-optical and infrared camera) that gave better situational awareness to the small number of deputies who were defending the federal courthouse during a time of great uncertainty."