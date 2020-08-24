On Aug. 14, WW confirmed that the U.S. Postal Service had removed 31 mailboxes from Portland and Eugene. A spokesperson for USPS told WW that boxes were removed due to declining mail volume and only where multiple boxes were located next to one another. The same day, President Donald Trump told Fox Business he opposed increasing funding for USPS in order to make voting by mail more difficult. In a press conference, U.S. Sens. Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley said that by removing mailboxes, Trump was trying to sabotage vote by mail, while presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden called the decision "bizarre." Here's what our readers had to say: