A spokesman for the United States Postal Service confirmed that the agency has removed four blue boxes from Portland, and 27 from Eugene this week. The USPS plans to remove a few more boxes from Portland next week.
Earlier today, a photo surfaced on social media that depicted a person lifting multiple USPS boxes into a truck in Northeast Portland, sparking concern among residents.
Swanson said USPS is only removing mailboxes where there were already multiple boxes stationed next to each other. USPS has not removed any mailboxes in locations where there was only one, Swanson said.
"In locations where we have more than one box sitting in the same spot side by side, we leave one behind," Swanson said.
Swanson said the directive came from USPS headquarters about a week ago, and that boxes are likely being removed nationwide.
Earlier today, President Donal Trump said he is intentionally undermining the USPS to make it more difficult to vote by mail, causing concern among Americans as the November election approaches. Many citizens are planning to vote by mail so to avoid venturing into crowded polling areas during the COVID-19 pandemic.
