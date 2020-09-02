CIVIC LIFE OFFICE IN TURMOIL: Portland City ombudsman Margie Sollinger this week released documents to WW showing an "unprecedented" number of complaints last year by employees at the Office of Civic and Community Life. Sollinger asked for an independent investigation but told employees in an email she's now concerned the investigation has been co-opted by the bureau for its benefit rather than theirs. "Its purpose has changed to the point that I don't believe it will be responsive to the many allegations you raised," Sollinger wrote. Margaux Weeke, a spokeswoman for Commissioner Chloe Eudaly, whose efforts to remake the bureau have led to conflict with the neighborhood associations the bureau oversees, says the results of the investigation will be shared with the public soon. Weeke says Eudaly and OCCL director Suk Rhee "have been working together to improve the bureau's culture and service to the community—but institutional change is difficult."