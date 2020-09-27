The assertion that Sarah Iannarone has been on the front lines of the protests dozens of times is absolutely false (unless you mean the front lines of Twitter). People on the ground know that she showed up for vanity shots with her new helmet when the feds were here, but even then had to get that picture quickly and get out to avoid being confronted for her constant attempts to appropriate the movement. Still today, if Sarah were to approach the front lines, she would likely be confronted for accepting the assertion made by this article as truth. It's absolutely not true. This lie is an affront to all of the people who actually are on the front lines of the protests. This lie is an insult to resistance community members who risk their lives, then showing up for jail support in the morning. She is not at all part of the frontline protest community, let alone a person who has been on the front lines dozens of times. It's just plain not true.