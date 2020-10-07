The Police Bureau says it cannot identify an officer based solely on a helmet number. Mayor Ted Wheeler won't comment on an open investigation and says that releasing the officer's identity would compromise the integrity of the investigation. Wheeler's spokesman Jim Middaugh says he doesn't know if 67 is still patrolling protests. "We take it seriously and we're evaluating what the appropriate duty status for that officer should be based on the allegations that have been made," Middaugh says.