Leo Lancer via wweek.com: "We have all gone through the hell of having an unqualified bully who lies as our president. Why would Portlanders vote for an unqualified, lying bully for mayor? Sarah sneers at everyone who disagrees with her from her social media pulpit, while she arrogantly demands the wheel, despite never having driven. She is a budding equivalent to Trump. If you are thinking about voting for her, please, look at her behavior closely and objectively. I know I'd like a better choice of who to vote for too, but she is not better than Ted. She lies about her credentials. She's an incredible critic, but she's never accomplished anything. Her lack of diplomacy will make her a terrible mayor."