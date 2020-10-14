Their respective résumés could hardly be more different. Wheeler, a graduate of Stanford, Columbia and Harvard, is the heir to a multigenerational timber fortune who served as Multnomah County chair for four years, followed by six years as state treasurer. Iannarone, who has a bachelor's degree from Portland State University, served on the Mt. Scott-Arleta Neighborhood Association, led an effort to fix up a surplus city property there, and for a decade worked at First Stop Portland, a nonprofit that marketed the region's planning and transportation achievements. She's never held office or led an organization of any size, let alone one comparable to the city of Portland, which has a $5.6 billion all-funds budget and 7,500 employees. Earlier in this decade, she and her then-restaurateur husband didn't pay state income taxes for four years.