Multnomah County voters tonight easily approved a novel mechanism for paying for preschool for thousands of low-income children.
With a majority of votes counted at 9 pm, the measure was comfortable ahead, by a 64 to 36 margin.
Measure 26-214 will levy a 1.5% tax on individuals who make more than $125,000 and another 1.5% on people who earn more than $250,000. That rate could rise another .8% in 2026, depending on the needs of the program, which the county expects to be serving 7,000 new students by that time.
The measure's success marks the second time this year that a local government has enacted an income tax, which historically is the province of state government. In the earlier instance, the Metro Council passed a 1% income tax to fund homeless services.
Opponents of the preschool measure have noted that it will raise the combined tax on the highest income-earners in Multnomah County to the highest rates in the country—but Measure 26-214's success shows that a majority of county voters believe a redistribution of income from the top to the bottom is in order.
Comments