Last week, WW published a story on the surge of vaccine skeptics running for office in Oregon this election cycle ("A Shot at Politics," Oct. 28, 2020). The article explored the candidacy of Anna Kasachev, a member of the Old Believers religious sect who is seeking an Oregon House seat representing Woodburn. She opposes vaccination requirements for schoolchildren—as do Beaverton state Senate candidate Harmony Mulkey and McMinnville City Council candidate Brittany Ruiz. The question of who should be required to get a shot has turned into a campaign battleground. Here's what our readers had to say: