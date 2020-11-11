In a year when many local newspapers slashed newsrooms and some even ceased publication, we felt we had to do the opposite. 2020 may have been the most important year for journalism in Portland in several decades. The public health crisis of COVID; the protests and violence and seeming inability of city officials to demonstrate leadership; the recession that has shuttered some of the very essence of Portland; and the election itself—this was a year when journalism needed to step up, not take a back seat. And we tried to do our part.