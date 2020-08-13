In 2021, the Oregon Beer Awards will select and celebrate our state's top beers in 29 categories, and honor Oregon's exceptional breweries, bars, and festivals in seven additional categories. It is the only statewide double blind beer tasting competition in Oregon.
Important information and dates for 2021:
- Fresh Hop Registration Begins – August 24
- Fresh Hop Registration Closes – September 18
- Fresh Hop Entries Due – Oct 5/6 – Entries must be received at Breakside Brewing Milwaukie
- Fresh Hop Judging – October 10
- Fresh Hop Winners will be announced in Willamette Week in late Oct and again during the Oregon Beer Awards ceremony in February 2021.
- Oregon Beer Awards Main Competition Registration Opens – October 19
- OBA Competition Registration Closes – December 18
- OBA Beer Entry Drop Off – January 8-11, 2021 – Entries must be received at Breakside Brewing Milwaukie
- OBA Judging – January 23/24, 2021
- OBA Awards Ceremony – February 2021; date TBD
View the full list of previous OBA Winners.
For more information please email Rachel Coddington – rcoddington@wweek.com
2021 Style Guidelines
